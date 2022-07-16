 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ernest W. Weaver

Jan. 20, 1945 - June 10, 2022

MORAVIA — Ernest W. Weaver, 77, of Moravia, formerly of Homer, NY, passed away June 10, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.

He was born Jan. 20, 1945 to William and Betty Eaton Weaver. He was a graduate of Moravia Central School Class of 1963 and a past member of Moravia and Homer fire deptartments.

Surviving are his girlfriend, Mary Ann Hess; children: Jeffrey (Lisa) Weaver; Garrett (Amy) Weaver, Angel (Patrick) Weaver-Inglis; mother, Betty Weaver; sister, Sherry Keller; brother, Larry Weaver; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are 7:30 p.m., Monday, July 18, 2022 at the Wade Funeral Home, Moravia. Calling hours from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Monday. Burial will be in Indian Mound Cemetery.

Contributions are requested for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

