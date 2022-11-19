Ernest Wilson

Aug. 8, 1931 - Nov. 16, 2022

AUBURN — Ernest Wilson, 91, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Mr. Wilson was born in Auburn on Aug. 8, 1931, to the late George H. and Mildred (Cartner) Wilson.

Ernest retired from ALCO where he was a crane operator.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Ernest was a huge football fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, the Auburn Pride, and the Auburn Rec Football league. Above all he loved watching his grandkids play sports.

Ernest is survived by his children: Scott (Jessica) Wilson, Gary Daly and Nora Hendricks; his grandchildren: Veronica, Dakota, Dallas, Izabelle, Danny, Joe, Melissa, Ashley, Amber and Jacob; and several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ernest was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Veronica in 2018; his daughter, Chrissy; and his siblings: Gordan, Clifford and June.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Union Springs.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.