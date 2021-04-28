Esther (Debryne) McFall

Feb. 16, 1929 - April 23, 2021

AUBURN — Esther McFall, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Esther was born in Williamson, NY, the daughter of Peter and Nellie Clingerman Debryne.

Esther relocated to Auburn, NY and met her future husband George McFall. They raised their three children here. She was a former employee at GE, Auburn and retired from Auburn Memorial Hospital after working in the nursery.

In 1993 Esther moved with her companion Stanley Mack to Cape Coral, FL to be near her sister Phyllis. She resided in Florida for 28 years where she could enjoy her love of gardening all year long. Esther also enjoyed baking, sewing and being outdoors. She loved to travel, and her favorite destination was Hawaii, where she made many trips.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren. Esther returned to Auburn in 2018 to be close to family.