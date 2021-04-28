Esther (Debryne) McFall
Feb. 16, 1929 - April 23, 2021
AUBURN — Esther McFall, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Esther was born in Williamson, NY, the daughter of Peter and Nellie Clingerman Debryne.
Esther relocated to Auburn, NY and met her future husband George McFall. They raised their three children here. She was a former employee at GE, Auburn and retired from Auburn Memorial Hospital after working in the nursery.
In 1993 Esther moved with her companion Stanley Mack to Cape Coral, FL to be near her sister Phyllis. She resided in Florida for 28 years where she could enjoy her love of gardening all year long. Esther also enjoyed baking, sewing and being outdoors. She loved to travel, and her favorite destination was Hawaii, where she made many trips.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren. Esther returned to Auburn in 2018 to be close to family.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Danny Pealo, of Auburn; her sister, Phyllis Gudinas, of Cape Coral, FL; three grandchildren: George (Kelly) Pealo, of Bridgeport, Siobhan (Anthony) Garland, of Jordan, John Quill, of Demitt, IN; seven great-grandchildren: Ben, Alex, Josh, Collin, Haylee, Olivia and Jacob; and many loving nieces, nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, George McFall, a daughter, Gail Quill, son, Randy McFall, her sisters, Viola Purely, Darlene Frary; and brothers, Bill and Peter Debryne.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn with the Rev. Brian Hill, Pastor of the Second Baptist Church of Auburn, officiating. Interment will follow in Ridge Chapel Cemetery, Williamson, NY. A calling hour will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to services.
The omission of flowers is requested, with memorials being remembered to the Hospice of CNY Foundation, 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13088.