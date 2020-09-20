× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Esther L. Reed Hadden

June 14, 1927 — Sept. 16, 2020

SAVANNAH — Esther L. Reed Hadden, 93, of Savannah passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Finger Lakes Center for Living, Auburn. Esther was born on the family farm on Ferris Road, on June 14, 1927, daughter of the late Edwin Legg Reed and Adah Judson Reed.

Esther worked at Gallo's Store in Wolcott for 64 years. She enjoyed talking with all the customers. Esther retired in 2009 to spend time with her husband, Russell, the love of her life. They had celebrated their 63rd anniversary on May 28 prior to his death in November 2010.

Esther was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her brother Kenneth and his wife Betty Jane Reed and their son James Reed; her brother-in-law Robert Pearce and his daughter Barbara Galway. Elizabeth Sowles, Esther's sister died in August. They had been roommates for the past four months at the nursing home.

She is survived by her brother-law, Harry Sowles; sister-in-law, Lois Pearce; several cousins and nieces, Donna Sowles, Martha Reed, Sally Morris, Jean Reed, Leah Oles, Susan Pearce; nephews, Jonathan Reed, Philip Reed, Robert Pearce and David Pearce; and several great nieces and nephews.