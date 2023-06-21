Esther Lois Eastman

July 18, 1945 - June 19, 2023

PORT BYRON — Esther Lois Eastman, 77, of Port Byron crossed into glory to be with her beloved Jesus after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's, June 19, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Auburn on July 18, 1945, Esther was the daughter of the late Curtis and Dora Belle (DeVoe) Forbes.

She retired from the Cayuga Community College Bookstore where she worked for over 20 years, eventually becoming the bookstore's manager.

After retirement she continued to be active volunteering at Office of the Aging, her local churches, and watching after her great-grandsons. Esther loved Jesus and her church families. She loved people and you would find her stopping to talk to everyone no matter where she was.

Esther enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, being outside was a favorite pastime. She loved baking and canning, and making jam, skills she passed on down to her children and grandchildren. A family favorite was her homemade pies.

Above all, Esther treasured time with the Lord, her family, her much loved pets and the time she shared with them.

Esther is survived by her daughters: Tina Eastman, and Teresa Eastman; her siblings: Edward (Sara) Forbes, Erwin Forbes, Winifred Tyler, Lester (Maxine) Forbes, Lloyd Forbes, Hilda Bisgrove, Herbert (Patricia) Forbes and Thomas (Debra) Forbes; her grandchildren: Charleen (James Adler) Rice, Randy Condes, Anthony (Kerston) Eastman, William Rice and Matthew Rice; her great-grandchildren: Noah Vargason and Philip Adler; her dearly loved friend, Herbert "Butch" Curtis; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Esther was predeceased by her brothers-in-law: Dell Tyler and Gary Bisgrove.

A calling hour will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10 a.m. Funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Please join us for Celebration of Life reception held immediately after the service. All to be held in the Auburn Alliance Church, 630 North Seward Ave., Auburn. Burial will be held privately for family at a later date.

To offer condolences to the family please visit whitechapelfh.com.