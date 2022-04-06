Ethel Eunice Rooker

Jan. 7, 1927 - April 2, 2022

PORT BYRON — Ethel Eunice Rooker, 95, of Port Byron NY, known to friends and family as Eunice, passed away April 2, 2022, at home. She was born, along with twin brother Marion, to Wesley J. Barrett, Sr., and Ethel Hillock Barrett on Jan. 7, 1927, in Port Byron not far from her home of the last 73 years. Eunice spent most of her childhood in the Jordan, NY area. During WWII she lived in Rochester where she worked at Kodak's Naval Ordinance Div. At war's end, she returned to Port Byron by riding a bicycle the entire distance.

She was predeceased by her parents, five brothers, four sisters and her husband of 54 years, Clinton L. Rooker. She is survived by a daughter, Clara McIver (Bob), of Plymouth, MN; grandchildren: Anne McIver (Markus Gnerlich), of Plymouth, MN, and Keith McIver, of South Fallsburg, NY; two great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews; and honorary family members.

Over her many years in Port Byron she worked for Marshall's Grocery, Port Byron Central School and independently as a dressmaker, painter and paperhanger. She was well known for her hobbies of gardening, collecting sewing and laundry-related antiques, and creating displays at Marshall's, at A.A. Gates School, during Canal Days or at the Port Byron Library. Making friends and helping others were her special talents. Audioun Funeral Home, LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY has charge of arrangements.

A private service is planned in the spring. Memorials may be directed to the Port Byron Fire Department or the Port Byron Library.