Eufemia 'Fanny' Mazzeo

AUBURN — Eufemia "Fanny" (Sofo) Mazzeo, 100, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Mother's Day, May 14, 2023 at Finger Lakes Center For Living, surrounded by her loving family.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Mecurio and Teresa (Spano) Sofo.

"Fanny" as she was affectionately known was a longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church, a member of their Sacred Heart Society, Mother's Club and attended many of St. Mary's Rosary and Scapular Society events.

Fanny had several employments in her earlier years, including P&R Macaroni Company, where she met and fell in love with her husband, Ralph. She also previously worked at the former Dunn & McCarthy Shoe Co. and more recently at the Neighborhood House as a nursery school teacher. She was also one of the first nursery school teachers for the Head Start program in 1965.

Fanny was an outstanding cook, baker and was well known, for her almost famous banana cake. She liked cooking sauce for her family and was a ritual to spend Sundays at her home, enjoying the lavish meals. She also enjoyed traveling with her family and friends. Above everything, Fanny cherished the countless hours spent with her family and even though she led a blessed life of more than 100 years, there is never enough time to have your mother, grandmother, aunt or friend in your life.

She is survived by her loving daughters: Mary Lou (William) Brennan, of VA, Theresa Warter, of Auburn, Josephine (James) Vozga, of Auburn; seven grandchildren: William (Tracy) Brennan, Jr., Christine (Justin) Greeves, Richard Warter, Timothy Warter, Melissa (Jon) Stercho, Elizabeth Phillips, Matthew Vozga; eight great-grandchildren: Justin Warter, Grant Brennan, Blake Brennan, Farrah Greeves, Shane Greeves, Sofia Warter, Alexandra Stercho, Jackson Stercho; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Fanny was also predeceased by her husband, Ralph in 1974, a son-in-law, Frederick F. Warter, Sr., three brothers: Joseph, Michael and Rocco Sofo and sister, Angela Maher.

A calling hour will be held this Friday, May 19, 2023 from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m., with her Mass of Christian burial to immediately follow at 11 a.m., all inside of St. Francis of Assisi Church, with the Rev. Louis Vasile as Celebrant.

The family would like to thank the Stillwater Unit at the Finger Lakes Center For Living for their extra love and compassion that was shown to Fanny during her stay.

They would also like any donations that are made in her memory, to be sent to, Finger Lakes Center For Living, c/o Activity Dept., 20 Park Ave., Auburn, NY 13021.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.