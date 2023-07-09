Eugene Fredrick Rooker

AUBURN - It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eugene Rooker, cherished Husband, devoted Father, and beloved Grandfather.

Eugene departed this earthly realm on July 3, 2023 at the age of 80. He has left behind a legacy of love and countless cherished memories.

He is survived by his wife of 59 Years Janice Rooker and his loving family.

He was predeceased by his parents Earl and Elva Barrett Rooker

Outside of his role as a beloved family man, Eugene was a man of many passions and interests.

He had a deep love for nature, spending his free time hunting, fishing, and tinkering in the garage. He had a keen sense of curiosity, always eager to learn and explore new things. Eugene enjoyed storytelling and imparting wisdom and lessons along the way.

When things happen that are out of our control, putting faith in God's plan allows us to trust and remember, as we travel forward through these unfamiliar roads, follow your heart and conscience to take each of us in the right direction with fond memories and love at every turn. May his soul find eternal peace, and may find comfort in the legacy of love he leaves behind. Rest in peace dear Gene. You will be profoundly missed and cherished.

In accordance with his wishes there will be no calling hours or public service.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC 218 Main St. Port Byron, NY has charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice or do something nice for someone and think of Gene.