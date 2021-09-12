Eugene W. Shaw

KING FERRY – Eugene Walter Shaw, 87, of King Ferry, NY, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at The Commons on St. Anthony, Auburn, NY. Mr. Shaw was born in Genoa, son of the late Walter and Ruth (Coulson) Shaw, and resided in King Ferry all of his life.

Mr. Shaw was a graduate of King Ferry Central School, where he excelled at basketball and baseball; after which he joined his father in operating the family farm in King Ferry. He continued to manage the farm in partnership with his son Scott, and they were awarded Dairy of Distinction by the Northeast Dairy Farm Beautification Program in 1989, and recognized as a Century Farm by the New York State Agricultural Society in 1995.

Over the years Eugene served as a delegate to Mitchell Farms Agway, as Director for the Owasco Valley Milk Producers Cooperative, as a delegate to the Eastern Breeders Cooperative, and as a local representative to the Cayuga County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service. He was a Lifetime member of the King Ferry Fire Department and served as Commissioner of the King Ferry Fire District for over 20 years. He was a Trustee and President of the West Genoa Cemetery Board of Trustees, a 65-year member of Five Corners Grange, and a member and former trustee of the King Ferry Presbyterian Church.