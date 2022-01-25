Eugene Watson, Jr.

AUBURN — Eugene Watson, Jr., 58, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at the Auburn Rehab and Nursing Center. He was the son of the late Eugene and Maxine Watson, Sr.

Eugene worked for McQuay International in Auburn and then International Papers in Geneva for several years. Then later in life Eugene worked at Seward Elementary School in Auburn as hall monitor. He really enjoyed working with kids and they loved being around him.

Eugene was a great father to his six kids and wonderful husband to Ceceilia. He enjoyed fishing and playing pickup basketball and football games.

He is survived by, his wife, Ceceilia Watson; children: Sammy Golden, Damien Golden, Lanetra Williams, Adrian Agee; brother, Kelvin Watson; grandson, Jalon Watson-Porch.

In addition to his parents, Eugene was predeceased by his daughter, Laria Watson, son, Daniel Golden, father-in-law, Elder Oliver Agee.

There will be visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Auburn First Church of God in Christ, 90 Garrow St., Auburn with a homegoing service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Fort Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.