Eugenia I. (Conti) O'Hare

"Jennie", as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, was a communicant of St. Mary's Church. She retired as the assistant food service manager at Auburn Memorial Hospital after more than 25 years of service. Jennie loved to work with ceramics and also was a very skilled cross stitcher, who enjoyed knitting and crocheting many different items for family and friends. Above everything else, Jennie loved and cherished all the times spent with her family and especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jennie's warming smile and gentle ways will forever be kept in the hearts of those that she was fortunate enough to touch.