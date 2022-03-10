Eva Decker-Hutchings

AUBURN — Eva Decker-Hutchings, 87, of Auburn, passed away Monday morning, March 7, 2022 at Auburn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Wesley and Sarah (Stahl) Decker. Eva was an avid shopper and especially enjoyed purchasing items on QVC. She also liked to do crossword puzzles and was an animal lover, especially her many canine friends over the years. Above everything, she cherished the many special times with her two sons, Herbert and Thomas. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her children: Herbert Raymond, Thomas Raymond, Brenda Hutchings, and Eva (Hutchings) Klino; nine grandchildren: Ashley Bell, Alicia Gilson, James Bell, Tyler McKeen, Kurt Smithers, Alexandria Smithers, Nicholas Klino, Stephanie Hutchings and Brooke Troch; six great-grandchildren: Kiley, Sophia, Theo, David, Bentley, Gabriella; a sister, Elizabeth Sholes; two brothers: Charles (Nancy) Decker and David Decker; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Eva was predeceased by her longtime companion, Harrison Hutchings, sisters, Ruth Kunkel, Barbara Seigmyre, three brothers, Howard Decker, Junior Decker, Billy Decker and two beloved canine friends, Peaches and Princess.

Friends and relatives are invited this Thursday (today), March 10, 2022 for calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is assisting the family.