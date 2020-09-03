× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eveline R. Kushaney

AUBURN — Eveline R. Kushaney, 62, of Auburn, was called home on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, after a courageous fight with health issues.

Eveline was born and raised in East Syracuse, NY, the daughter of the late Frederick and Mae Davis Huband. She had a heart of gold and was always willing to help.

She ran food pantries, helped with Habitat for Humanity, and organized benefits for Hospice. She loved her cats, celebrating holidays and spending time with her grandchildren. The love she had for her family was indescribable.

She is survived by her husband, George Kushaney; her son, Corey (Ashley); and grandson, Gunner Huband; stepchildren: Eric, Lynn, Melissa, Wendy and George; several step-grandchildren and her brother, Gary Huband.

Services for Eveline are private. A celebration of her life will be held in the near future. Donations in her memory can be made to a local food pantry of your choice.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com