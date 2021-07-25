Evelyn D. (Coppola) Johns
AUBURN - Evelyn D. (Coppola) Johns, 71, passed away unexpectedly July 8, 2020, at her home in Auburn. Due to conditions surrounding the pandemic last summer, services had been postponed.
The daughter of the late Hilda (Festa) and Freddy Coppola, Evelyn grew up in the family's bridal business, The Evelyn Shoppe and the Bridal Boutique, in both Auburn and Seneca Falls. As a child, she relished traveling with her Uncle Artie Coppola and Aunt Evelyn, going on buying trips to New York City every weekend. In 1966, she graduated from Mount Carmel High School, and then pursued her love for nursing in 1978.
After very successfully graduating from Auburn Community College's RN Nursing Program, Evelyn spent several decades at Auburn Memorial Hospital, working her way up to a nursing supervisor and dedicating herself to caring for the most critical patients in the I.C.U. Evelyn continued her craft at the Justice Center and Vivian Teal as an Assistant Director. She continued nursing after retiring as a school nurse with the Auburn Enlarged City School District. Evelyn had a natural gift for nursing, often having a lasting impact on the many patients and families she helped along the way. "To do what nobody else will do, in a way that nobody else can do, in spite of all we go through; that is to be a nurse."
Family and good friends were always important to Evelyn. She always enjoyed having a good time with friends, and enjoyed good food and wine. She was an amazing cook, usually whipping up the holiday meals for the family. More than anything, she loved her five grandchildren, always sharing her pride in Gabby and Mitchell's lacrosse games, Rylee's golf matches, Brock's theater performances, and talking on facetime with Nicolas, hearing all about his golf lessons and the new sports he did. Her grandchildren kept her going and brought her a tremendous amount of joy.
In addition to her parents and beloved aunt and uncle, Evelyn was predeceased by her in-laws, Pat and Rose Johns of Seneca Falls.
Evelyn is survived by her children Jeffrey (Casey) Johns of Alpharetta, GA, Marci (Timothy) McGinn of Auburn, Krista Johns-Calabrese of Seneca Falls; grandchildren Gabrielle and Mitchell McGinn, Rylee and Brock Calabrese, and Nicolas Johns; a sister, Diane Spano; a nephew Michael State; and a niece April Elkovitch; sister-in law, Denise (Mario) Agnello; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends are invited to join the family to celebrate Evelyn's life on Friday July 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Services will immediately follow, with burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery.