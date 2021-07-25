Evelyn D. (Coppola) Johns

AUBURN - Evelyn D. (Coppola) Johns, 71, passed away unexpectedly July 8, 2020, at her home in Auburn. Due to conditions surrounding the pandemic last summer, services had been postponed.

The daughter of the late Hilda (Festa) and Freddy Coppola, Evelyn grew up in the family's bridal business, The Evelyn Shoppe and the Bridal Boutique, in both Auburn and Seneca Falls. As a child, she relished traveling with her Uncle Artie Coppola and Aunt Evelyn, going on buying trips to New York City every weekend. In 1966, she graduated from Mount Carmel High School, and then pursued her love for nursing in 1978.

After very successfully graduating from Auburn Community College's RN Nursing Program, Evelyn spent several decades at Auburn Memorial Hospital, working her way up to a nursing supervisor and dedicating herself to caring for the most critical patients in the I.C.U. Evelyn continued her craft at the Justice Center and Vivian Teal as an Assistant Director. She continued nursing after retiring as a school nurse with the Auburn Enlarged City School District. Evelyn had a natural gift for nursing, often having a lasting impact on the many patients and families she helped along the way. "To do what nobody else will do, in a way that nobody else can do, in spite of all we go through; that is to be a nurse."