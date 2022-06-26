Evelyn Jean McCarthy

Aug. 11, 1937 - June 21, 2022

AUBURN - Evelyn Jean McCarthy, of Auburn, passed away at home on June 21, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Evelyn was born on August 11, 1937, the seventh daughter of James and Ruth (Kimball) Post. She was a 1956 graduate of West High School.

Evelyn is survived by her husband of 64 years Robert J. McCarthy, Sr.; her sons Robert, Jr. (Patti), John (Anne) and Thomas (Roxanne); she is also survived by her sisters Dorothy Mendillo Wild, Mary Guinte and Barbara Richardson; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her lifelong friend Norma West. She was predeceased by her son Jeffrey in 2014, her sisters Betty Marren, Leona Scott and Edith Mule.

Evelyn loved to travel and she loved music. She played guitar and sang with several local country bands, she also sang with the Auburn Chorus Barber Shop Group. She served as the Vice President of Je-Mac Corporation and was a communicant of St. Alphonsus where she was active in the Legion of Mary and the Order of Martha.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in St. Josephs Cemetery.

Those wishing please make donations in Evelyn's name to Hospice of CNY or Matthew House as the family has requested the omission of flowers.

Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to share a memory or leave a condolence for the family.

"Gone but not forgotten."