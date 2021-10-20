Evelyn Mae (Switzer) Rusin

April 28, 1940 - Oct. 9, 2021

Evelyn Mae (Switzer) Rusin, 81, of Walnut Street, Auburn, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 in Buffalo. Born in Auburn on April 28, 1940, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Harold and Idabelle (Morton) Switzer.

She retired from First Student Bus Company after more than 50 years of faithful service, driving and taking care of "her kids." Evelyn was involved in many hobbies and activities over the years, and enjoyed tending to her garden, watching her birds and butterflies, camping, playing cards with the girls, baking and attending church. Above all, she loved and cherished the time spent raising and being with her family.

Evelyn is survived by two daughters: Barbara Rusin Scheuermann (Arthur), of Delmar and Mary Evelyn Raymond (Joseph), of Auburn; two sons: Stephen Rusin, Jr., of Auburn and William Rusin (Tracy), of TN; four sisters: Virginia VanOstrand, of Auburn, Jean Groesbeck (Donald), of Port Byron, Elizabeth Green (Lee Roy), of Auburn and Barbara Switzer (Lynn), of Auburn; sister-in-law, Harriet Switzer, of Auburn; four grandchildren: Nicholas, Alexander, Clayton and Jaclyn; two great-grandchildren: Maddox and Camden; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Stephen Rusin, Sr.; grandson, Joseph S. Raymond; and brother, Harold Switzer.

Friends are invited to join the family for funeral services to be offered Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn. Burial will follow in Soule Cemetery, Sennett. Calling hours will be conducted Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Evelyn to the Upstate Cancer Center, Syracuse.