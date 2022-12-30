Evelyn Rose O'Hearn

Sept. 26, 1937 - Dec. 23, 2022

AUBURN — Evelyn Rose O'Hearn, 85, beloved wife of Joseph O'Hearn, Sr., passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital following complications of a respiratory illness. She was born on Sept. 26, 1937 in Port Byron, NY to the late John and Mabel (Nichols) Babcock.

After retiring as a cook for many years at Northbrook Heights in Auburn, NY, Evelyn assisted with her husband Joseph's Publication, "O'Hearn's Histories," a monthly 12-page pamphlet featuring articles about Cayuga County and Auburn, NY. Evelyn truly loved life to the fullest through simple pleasures. Known for her green thumb and love of nature, she would often be found outdoors tending to her cherished rose and rock gardens. She was happiest when surrounded by friends, family, and her cats.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Katherine O'Hearn Gehring. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Joseph O'Hearn, Sr., of Auburn, NY; her daughters: Sharon Lehtonen, Debra Terranova (Robert Anzalone), Michelle Walters; and son, Joseph O'Hearn, Jr. (Jill O'Hearn); her grandchildren: Nicole Almand, Jackop Lehtonen, Danielle Donovan, Daniel Gaumer, Tori Gaumer, Joshua Gehring, Joseph Gehring, Sean Gehring, Ryan Gehring, Jacob O'Hearn, Michael O'Hearn, Benjamin O'Hearn, Tyler O'Hearn; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring for relatives and friends. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc. at https://www.whitechapelfh.com/.

Donations in Evelyn's name may be made to Hospice of the Fingerlakes at https://www.hospicecny.org/contact-hospice/.