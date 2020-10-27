Evelyn V. Searing

AUBURN — Evelyn V. Searing, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at the age of 95. She was one of six children raised by her parents, Nelson and Hazel Wellman. Evelyn's five siblings included four brothers: Don, Gene, Samuel and Carl Wellman and one sister: Shirley Wellman Rouse. Her parents and all her siblings predeceased her.

Evelyn grew up in the Skaneateles area and graduated from Skaneateles High School. While attending high school, she participated in the marching band as a majorette. After high school, she entered nurses training at the Auburn City Hospital School of Nursing and as a result of completing her studies there, she became a registered nurse. During training, she was given the nickname Corky by her friends studying in the same school and that nickname was used by her friends and family her entire life. Evelyn had a nursing career of over 30 years at Mercy Hospital in Auburn spending the last years before her retirement as Nurse in Charge on the fourth floor.