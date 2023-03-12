Faith A. Adsitt

AUBURN - Faith A. Adsitt, 63, of Auburn passed away at her home, following a brief illness, on February 26, 2023.

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of Judith (Wells) Verbeck and the late John Verbeck. Faith graduated from Southern Cayuga High School, Class of 1978.

She worked for many years at TRW and several years at Northwoods Elderly Care Facility in Auburn.

Faith led a very simple and private life. She enjoyed watching her flowers bloom and reading.

She is survived by her children Kristinna (JJ) Marowski, Kandace Adsitt, Kassandra Nesbitt; her mother, Judith Verbeck; two grandchildren, Tristan and Taelar Marowski; sisters Kim and Holly Verbeck; and a brother, Jerry Verbeck; two nieces, Stacey Verbeck and Sequoia Dixon; two nephews, Lance and James Verbeck; and several cousins.

She was predeceased by her father, John Verbeck.

A celebration of Faith's life will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Pettigrass Funeral Home in Auburn, NY at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society or to Camp Good Days and Special Times in Keuka, NY.