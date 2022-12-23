Fern J. Green

PENN YAN — Fern J. Green (previously Fowler), 96, passed away Dec. 19, 2022 at the Homestead in Penn Yan, NY. Born in Port Byron, NY, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Kitty (Ray) Jetty. Fern was a graduate of Port Byron High School.

She was employed with the U.S. Postal Service for over 30 years in Sennett, NY, retiring as postmaster. She was a member of the Sennett Federated Church.

Surviving are her three sons: Donald, Dale (Deborah) and Bruce (Freda) Fowler; a daughter, Debra (Jerry) Beer; four grandchildren; three great-grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Robert Fowler, her second husband, George Green and six brothers and five sisters.

A private graveside service will take place in Sennett Rural Cemetery in the future. Those desiring may make contributions in her memory to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

