Florence 'Barbara' Black

Feb. 18, 1935 - July 23, 2023

PORT BYRON - Florence "Barbara" Black, 88, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Finger Lakes Center for Living. She was the daughter of DeWayne and Florence (Laraway) Black and resided in Throop and Port Byron her entire life.

Barbara graduated from Port Byron Central School in 1952 and was Salutatorian of her class. She graduated from Auburn Business School in 1953 with a Jr. Accounting degree. She was employed by Metropolitan Life Insurance co. for 35 years in Auburn and Camillus, retiring in 1990. She also retired from Bommerbach and Logue Insurance Agency.

She faithfully attended and supported Port Byron United Methodist Church. An active community volunteer, she was a member of Montezuma Historical Society, Lock 52 Historical Society of Port Byron, Port Byron Food Pantry and Port Byron Senior Citizens, arranging many bus trips for them.

Barbara is survived by her sister, G. Agnes (Edward) Turner of Port Byron; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was predeceased by her parents; brothers: Ralph and Norman Black; and sister, Muriel Trexler.

Calling hours are Friday July 28, 2023 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Port Byron United Methodist Church, South St. Rd. Funeral Services to follow. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Throop, NY.

The family expresses their thanks for the care Barbara received while residing at Finger Lake Center for Living.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Port Byron United Methodist Church, Port Byron Senior Citizens, Montezuma Historical Society or Lock 52 Historical Society of Port Byron.

Please visit www.audiounfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or plant a tree in memory of Barbara.