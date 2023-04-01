Florence (Fitzmaurice) Blake

MORAVIA — Florence (Fitzmaurice) Blake, of Moravia, NY, passed away at the age of 78, after a brave and courageous battle with lung cancer. Born and raised in Cambridge, MA to the late Michael "Joe" Fitzmaurice and Florence "Sis" Fitzmaurice, she moved to Moravia in 1970 where she worked at UPSCO for 30 devoted years.

Florence always loved a good laugh, a cold beer, her crossword puzzles, and sticking her toes in the sand at the Cape surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her children: Sharon Cunningham, of Summerville, SC and Christopher (Kristie) Blake, of Moravia, NY. She was a loving and proud Nana to her grandchildren: Lauren and Riley Cunningham, of Summerville, SC, Austin Nickerson, of Locke, NY and Courtney Sopp, of Groton, NY; and great-grandchildren: Jordann and Barrett, of Cortland, NY. She was a beloved sister to: Elizabeth Barry and Mary Guisti as well as the late Michael Fitzmaurice, Carol Iannessa and Eileen DeSimone all of MA. She was also a loving "auntie Florrie" to many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday April 22, 2023 at St. Patrick's Church in Moravia. Private interment of ashes will take place at a later date at Indian Mound Cemetery in Moravia.

Following the Mass, those who knew and loved Florence are invited to join the family for a Florriepalooza Celebration at the home of Chris and Kristie Blake in Moravia.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to the Renzi Cancer Center at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center.

