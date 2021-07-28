Florence "Jane" Vesosky, 85, formerly of Weedsport, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Anthony "Andy" Vesosky who passed away on February 18, 2002. Jane and Andy were married for 43 years.

She is survived by her children Steve Vesosky and his partner, Rosa of Syracuse, NY; John Vesosky and his wife, Karen of Jericho, VT; Debra Steigerwald and her husband, Jim of Durham, NC; Mark Vesosky and his wife, Liz of Colchester, VT and Bridget Carruthers and her husband, Walt of Ashley, OH; her grandchildren: Melissa, Sarah, Kurt (Veronica), Thomas, and Meghan Vesosky, Sonni (Lee) Nelson, Robbie and Tim (Caitlin) Steigerwald, and Eternity and Gage Carruthers; her great-granddaughter, Evelyn Ann Steigerwald; and her sister, Freida Mason.