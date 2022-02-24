Florence (Kashinsky) Sullivan

AUBURN - Florence (Kashinsky) Sullivan, 96 of Auburn passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, February 22, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Mahoney City, PA and had resided in the Auburn area for most of her life. Florence worked various jobs in her earlier years, including a skilled welder who helped build battle ships for the US Navy during World War II. She also worked in a Mental Care Hospital and spent many years on the Sullivan Family Dairy Farm.

In her later years, she worked in housekeeping for the Mercy Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Florence enjoyed crocheting and was a very talented ballroom dancer. She was most happy baking and cooking for her family . Maybe the next time you will see her, Florence will greet you with a "Top of the Morning" to you. She will be sadly missed .

She is survived by her six loving children: Michael (Debbie) Sullivan, Maureen Sullivan, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Edwards, Christine Sullivan (Frederick Bertonica), Bridget (Vincenzo) Manzari, E.J. (Donna) Sullivan; nine grandchildren: Christopher Sullivan, Lindsey Edwards (Eric Hadlick), Kristen Edwards De Soch (Marcello Soch), Tiffany (Justin) Beebee, Erick Bertonica, Jerid (Ashley) Bertonica, Lauren (Jason) Page, Nina Manzari, Erica Sullivan with fiance Phil Tabone; nine great-grandchildren: Charlotte Sullivan, Elisa, Hannah and Alex Soch, Kylie and Ben Beebee, Adalynn, Porter and Maddox Page; as well as several, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Florence was predeceased by her husband John Sullivan, sister Ann Yack and three brothers: Tony, Frank and Peter Kashinsky.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held this Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn, followed by a prayer service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.