Florence L. Hulse

Sept. 26, 1924 - Jan. 29, 2022

LOCKE — Florence L. Hulse, 97, formerly of Locke, NY, passed away on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Groton Community Health Care Center.

Mrs. Hulse was born on Sept. 26, 1924 in Locke, the daughter of I.J. and Mary (King) Brigden.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Hulse in 1982; a daughter, Elaine Stayton, her parents and a brother, William Brigden Sr.

She is survived by her son, Douglas Hulse, of Auburn; grandchildren: Jeffrey (Sue) Stayton and Michael Stayton, of Niles, Melissa Stayton (Dan Dunham) of Moravia; great-grandchildren: Matthew (Megan) Stayton, Meghan (Dan) Wood, Kayleigh Stayton and Collin Dunham; great-great-grandsons: Waylon Stayton and Levi Wood.

Per Mrs. Hulse's request there will be no calling hours. A spring burial will be held at the North Lansing Cemetery.

Contributions can be made to the Four Town First Aid Squad, Box #28, Moravia, NY 13118. Please no flowers.

Arrangements by the W.E. Wade Funeral Service, Moravia.