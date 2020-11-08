Florence Maillar Smith

AUBURN — Florence Maillar Smith, 94, passed peacefully on November 5, 2020.

Well known and loved in the Auburn and Cayuga County area, Florence, also known as Flos or Flossie, was born in Brooklyn, NY to Mark and Sonya Maillar.

She was married for 53 years to Sherrold L Smith of Bar Harbor, ME. She is survived by two daughters, Karel Smith of Vero Beach, FL and Jan Smith of St Louis, MO; a son-in-law, Cliff Bull of Rochester, NY; two daughters-in-law, Elisabeth Smith of Weiden, Germany and Deborah Peterson Smith of Bridgeport, NY; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Naylor, Richard Sheffey, Erin Burtner, Robert Smith, Harlan Dunn, Sasha Dunn, Lauren Smith, Elena Smith and Nicholas Smith; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Sherrold; daughter Lynne (Smith) Bull; sons Mark and Scott Smith; and granddaughter Sarah Smith.