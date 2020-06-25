Florence Marie (Savarese) Roberts
Nov. 19, 1930 — June 24, 2020
AUBURN — Florence Marie (Savarese) Roberts, aged 89, went home to the Lord peacefully, on June 24, 2020, at her beloved daughter Donna's home, where she has resided for the last eight years, with Donna, grandchildren Nicole and Courtney by her side.
Florence, or “Wawa,” as she was affectionately referred to by her granddaughters was born on Nov. 19, 1930 to Louis and Rose Savarese in New York City.
Florence moved to Auburn at a young age where she resided for the balance of her life. She worked as a nurse's aide at Auburn Nursing Home until the time of her retirement. She enjoyed watching baseball and eating ice cream with her grandchildren.
Florence is survived by four children. Sons: Richard, Steven (Carol), Mark (Paula), and a daughter, Donna Christina (Joseph), her grandchildren, Timothy, Bryce, Nicole (Ryan), Courtney (Joseph) and Margaret (Andy) and her cherished great-grandchildren, Anthony, Adeline, Dominick and Joey. She is also survived by her niece Kathy and her daughter Tina with whom she enjoyed spending time with.
She was predeceased in 2001 by her loving husband, Laverne E. Roberts, in addition to her mother, father and her sister Anna.
Private services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being conducted by Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark St., Auburn, NY.
A special thank you goes out to the Throop Fire Department crew who assisted Florence and her family in their time of need, at the end; Pat, Lori, Vern, Brittany, Stephen and of course her granddaughter Nicole with whom she shared a remarkable bond.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Throop Fire Department.
