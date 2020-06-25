× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Florence Marie (Savarese) Roberts

Nov. 19, 1930 — June 24, 2020

AUBURN — Florence Marie (Savarese) Roberts, aged 89, went home to the Lord peacefully, on June 24, 2020, at her beloved daughter Donna's home, where she has resided for the last eight years, with Donna, grandchildren Nicole and Courtney by her side.

Florence, or “Wawa,” as she was affectionately referred to by her granddaughters was born on Nov. 19, 1930 to Louis and Rose Savarese in New York City.

Florence moved to Auburn at a young age where she resided for the balance of her life. She worked as a nurse's aide at Auburn Nursing Home until the time of her retirement. She enjoyed watching baseball and eating ice cream with her grandchildren.

Florence is survived by four children. Sons: Richard, Steven (Carol), Mark (Paula), and a daughter, Donna Christina (Joseph), her grandchildren, Timothy, Bryce, Nicole (Ryan), Courtney (Joseph) and Margaret (Andy) and her cherished great-grandchildren, Anthony, Adeline, Dominick and Joey. She is also survived by her niece Kathy and her daughter Tina with whom she enjoyed spending time with.

She was predeceased in 2001 by her loving husband, Laverne E. Roberts, in addition to her mother, father and her sister Anna.