Floyd C. Smith

Oct. 25, 1953 -April 21, 2023

AUBURN — Floyd C. Smith, of Auburn, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Crouse Hospital. He was born on Oct. 25, 1953 in Auburn, NY to the late Floyd L. and B. Irene Brier Smith.

Floyd was proud that he had gone thru tractor tailor school to get his Class 1 drivers license. He also enjoyed working for the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District for several years before finishing his career working as a security guard for Classic American Town Homes.

He was passionate about the outdoors, his country and the history about our country. He was avid deer hunter, for waterfowl and fishing.

He is survived by, his wife, Susan M. Smith; daughter: Jacqueline I. Smith; brother: Mark S. Smith (Patricia); granddaughter, Lyric M. Reid.

There will be visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2023 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. The burial committal will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, 2023 at Tully Cemetery.