Floyd M. Lamphere, Sr.
Dec. 7, 1954 - Jan. 3, 2021
CONQUEST — Floyd M. Lamphere, Sr., 66, of Conquest, passed away Jan. 3, 2021 after a short illness.
Born in Auburn, to the late Floyd and Rachel (Berry) Lamphere, Floyd grew up in Weedsport and Conquest. He retired from the New York State Department of Transportation in 2009 after more than 35 years of service. He was a former Chief of the Conquest Fire Company. He was a skilled hunter and woodworker. Floyd most of all enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Cindy; daughters: Bonnie (Jim) Storrier and Amanda (Carl) Lamphere; son, Floyd M. (Kay) Lamphere, Jr.; beloved grandchildren: Allen, Gladys and Karen Storrier, Angel, Samantha and Ella Lamphere, Ethan, Floyd, III and Clay Lamphere; his best bud, bloodhound, Buck; siblings: Terry Carr, Terrie Goyette, Catherine (Bill) Wellington, and David (Lisa) Lamphere; many nieces; nephews; cousins; and Uncle Bum. Floyd was predeceased by his parents, and brother, Gary Guy.
Services will be private.