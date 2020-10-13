Frances A. Cordingly

Oct. 30, 1939 — Oct. 10, 2020

AUBURN — Frances A. Cordingly, of 1 Parker St., Auburn, NY passed away Saturday at St. Joseph's Hospital.

Frances was a retired employee of Emerson Park and Cayuga Community College. She loved reading and most important spending time with her family. A good trip to the casinos was always a treat.

Surviving are her children: Mary Currier, of Auburn, Janine Currier (Gerald), of Montezuma. Candice Ray (Dennis Ray, Jr.) of Auburn; grandchildren: David, Robert, Heather, Courtney and Shawn Currier, Robin and Dennis Ray; Eighteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two brothers: Richard Courtney, of Rochester, Donald Courtney, of Pompano Beach, Fla.

Frances was predeceased by her parents Charles E. and Amelia Pearl Courtney, brothers, Gerald, Charles, David, a sister, Sandra Storier and grandson, Zander B. Murray.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY at 1 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Leroy Kettinger will officiate. A calling hour will be held from noon to 1 p.m. prior to services.

Memorials may be remembered to the Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital, Syracuse, NY. Please remember a face mask and social distancing guidelines. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY.