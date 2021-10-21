Frances A. (Nettleton) Powers

March 24, 1950 - July 31, 2021

BROKEN ARROW, OK — Frances A. (Nettleton) Powers, of Broken Arrow, OK, passed from this life into her eternal reward on July 31, 2021. Fran was born March 24, 1950 in Auburn, NY to David, Jr. and Anna (Conger) Nettleton.

Fran attended SUNY Cortland and completed a Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Education. She was a teacher at Moravia Central School for 35 years and taught graduate level courses at SUNY Binghamton.

In 2000 Fran went on the "Walk With Emmaus" which was her spiritual awakening that profoundly influenced her career path and her devotion to Jesus Christ. A short time later Fran moved to Broken Arrow, OK to attend Rhema Bible Training Institute. Upon her graduation Fran went on several mission trips that included work on the Indian Reservations in Arizona and South Dakota as well as several disaster relief missions through her church and the Mennonites helping to rebuild communities.

Fran was ordained by the Sunday Sessions Church in Oklahoma and served as a Leader of the church. She worked as the Chaplain in the Oklahoma Cancer Research Institute in Tulsa where she had a special gift for comforting and counseling cancer patients and their families.

Fran was an accomplished and gifted artist and musician. She also had a love for plants and animals and she was a prolific writer as evidenced by her daily devotionals. Fran was a very special person who was loved and admired by whoever knew her.

Fran is survived by one sister, Mary J. Witman (David), of Freeville, NY; three brothers: David Nettleton, III, of Fairbanks, AK, Robert Nettleton (Martha), of Cincinnatus, NY, and William Nettleton, of Broadway, NC. Fran was predeceased by her parents, David and Anna Nettleton, one sister, Ethel Kutler, and one brother, Ralph Nettleton.

A memorial service will be held on Oct. 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the United Church of Genoa, 1007 Route 90, Genoa NY. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the United Church of Genoa.