Frances Bayus

March 8, 1923 - April 7, 2023

AUBURN - Frances Bayus, 100, passed away peacefully on Friday April 7, 2023, at The Commons on St. Anthony. Frances was born in Toledo, OH on March 8, 1923, to the late Konstanty and Mary Kukiela.

She lived most of her life in Auburn, except for five years in St. Simons Island, GA. Frances was a graduate of Central High School and applied her secretarial skills at Dunn McCarthy and Red Star Express Lines. Frances enjoyed cooking and making holiday floral arrangements. She was also a member of the Sennett Seniors.

Frances is survived by her daughter, Karen; and many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Frances was predeceased by her husband, Albert; her sisters Stella Vinal, Josephine Koziol, Mary Lupo; and her brother, Alvin Kukiela.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. in Holy Family Church. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. in church. Burial will then be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Frances' memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Sennett Fire Dept. or the charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. To offer condolences for the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.