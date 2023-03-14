Frances 'Franny' Lacivita

Feb. 21, 1936 - Feb. 7, 2023

Our beautiful mother, wife, and sister, Frances "Franny" Lacivita, passed away on Feb. 7, 2023. Frances was born in Auburn, NY to Archangela and Frank Patella on Feb. 21, 1936.

She was married to her high school sweetheart, Anthony Lacivita, in 1955 and remained happily married for 67 wonderful years. The couple were committed to each other in all of life's endeavors.

Frances was blessed with four beautiful daughters, or her treasures as she considered them; Denise Simmons, Pamela Buccola, Lisa DeVine (Steven), and Rebecca Hill (Walton).

She enjoyed her life with her five grandchildren and her two great-grandchildren. Frances enjoyed spending her time being surrounded by flowers, music, and the Lord. Above all, Frances loved talking to and spending time with her best friend and sister, Patricia Reginelli.

Frances was predeceased by her parents; siblings: Carmen, Joseph, Marien, and Judith; sons-in-law: Dominc Buccola and James Simmons.

If desired, donations can be made to Vitas at vitascommunityconnection.org.

Pettigrass Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting the family.