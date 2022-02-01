Frances McMullen Fishlock

Sept. 13, 1934 - Jan. 27, 2022

ALBANY — Frances McMullen Fishlock, 87, passed away Jan. 27, 2022 in Albany.

Fran was born Sept. 13, 1934 on the family farm on Titus Hill, Town of Harpersfield, Delaware County, NY. Her parents were Manley and Frances A. Johnson McMullen. She was 10 years old when her father died.

Fran married John Fishlock on June 28, 1958, and the family grew to include: Mark (Mary) Fishlock, of Auburn, NY, Amy Ford (Robert Wensley), of Albany, NY, and Diana Fishlock, of Camp Hill, PA. The Fishlocks settled in Tully, NY in 1965.

Fran's interests were many and varied. First of all, she loved her family, especially her husband, John. She had a group of friends from her childhood, The Turtles, who met regularly for lunch. Fran took up tennis when she was 60 years old; she loved playing and making new tennis friends. She loved knitting, became quite accomplished, and attended several groups of knitters. Over her lifetime, she taught hundreds of people to knit, from classes of second-graders in Tully, to men and women at her church, to most of her children and grandchildren. She led a group of knitters at the Tully Free Library for several years. Fran also sewed, crocheted and did ceramics. She belonged to a book discussion group in Tully and Tully Action Group. She enjoyed growing vegetables and flowers, especially primroses, and she liked to bake, especially carrot cake and breads.

Fran and John traveled in mainland U.S. and China, Scotland, Wales, England, Canada, Alaska and Hawaii. She extensively researched her family genealogy, including three ancestors who fought in the Revolutionary War. She was active in the Tully United Community Church, where she served on several boards. She also volunteered at the Country Peddler consignment shop in Tully. In 2019, Frances sold her house (to a neighbor who had admired Fran's flowers for years) and moved to Brookdale Niskayuna retirement community. She met this new chapter of life with her typical courage and gusto, attending exercise class every day, going on field trips and rarely spending time in her room. When her health declined, she moved to Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home in Albany. The staff at Brookdale and Daughters of Sarah cared for Fran with steadfast love and attention. Frances was a lifelong learner who graduated from Jefferson Central School in 1953; cum laude from Western Michigan University in 1957; and at age 53, she earned her MA in gerontology in 1988. She worked as a Registered Occupational Therapist for Onondaga County for more than 25 years. She loved her work, and excelled at developing creative solutions for people to improve the quality of their lives after injury.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, John, who died Sept. 18, 2016; and three brothers: Leonard, Willard and Thomas. She is survived by her children and by grandchildren: Jessica, Katherine, Laura, Elizabeth, Benjamin and Elliotte, and seven great-grandchildren: Anton, Leon, Luke, Jack, Wesley, Alice and Sam and cherished extended family.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at Burnt Hills United Methodist Church in Burnt Hills, NY. Go to https://youtu.be/mhLgZ6NGpJM to live stream. Whether you attend in person or via webcast, the family requests you wear or hold something you knitted, crocheted, sewed, carved, painted or wrote to celebrate Fran's creativity and your own. Masks are required for those who attend in person. The family also plans to hold a memorial service in Tully in the spring.

