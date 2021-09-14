Francesco Chindamo

Aug. 12, 1923 - Sept. 9, 2021

AUBURN — Francesco Chindamo, 98, of Auburn passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Auburn Nursing Home. Francesco was born in Auburn on Aug. 12, 1923, the son Michael and Micholina (Giacalome) Chindamo.

He was a communicant of Holy Family Church and owned and operated Francesco's Hair Style Center in Auburn.

Francesco is survived by his son, Joseph Chindamo and his wife, Sue; brother, Sam Chindamo and his wife, Nora; sister-in-law, Margherita; his beloved grandchildren: Joseph, Brady, Nicole and Jordan; his great-grandson, Coleman. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Rosa (Sanzi) Chindamo; his sons, Michael and Frank and his siblings, Joseph, Teresa, Louis, Lena, Rosa and Giovanna.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Church. Friends may visit with the family prior to mass from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Holy Family Church in Francesco Chindamo's name.

Arrangements with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn NY. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.