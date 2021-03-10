Francine L. (DePalma) Bizzari

AUBURN — Francine L. (DePalma) Bizzari, 83, of Auburn passed away Sunday March 7, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was a life resident of Auburn and former St. Francis of Assisi School and church member and attended West High School. Francine lent her insight, assistance and counseling skills to hundreds of individuals seeking guidance, one on one, radio and television. Francine also was an avid shopper, collecting Victorian antiques and vintage clothing. She will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to get to know this "special" woman.

She is survived by her loving children: son, Louis Bizzari, daughter, Pamela Spier and husband, Thomas Spier; a beloved grandson, Daniel Spier; two step-sisters: Rose Gentile and Josie Strazzari; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Francis and several siblings.

A calling hour will be held this Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a prayer service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. all in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Please adhere to all NYS COVID guidelines for everyone's safety.