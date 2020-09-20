× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Francis E. Hertel

Dec. 30, 1948 — Sept. 17, 2020

LOCKE — Francis E. Hertel, 71, of Locke, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at the Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca.

Mr. Hertel was born Dec. 30, 1948 in Auburn, the son of the late Alex and Anne (Heigele) Hertel.

Fran was employed with Smith-Corona for 33 years, and later retired after 12 years with Borg-Warner in Ithaca. He was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church of Moravia, and was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post # 800, of Groton. Fran was an avid hunter and was active for many years with the Moravia Little League.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cynthia A. (Mather) Hertel; two sons: Brian of Moravia, and Richard "Rick" (Adrianne) of Lancaster, SC; two grandchildren: Morgan and Dawson Bell, and many extended family members.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday (Sept. 22. 2020), in St. Patrick's Church, Moravia. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Route 90, Genoa, on Monday from 6 to 8 pm. Face coverings and social distancing rules must be followed at the church and funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Four Town Ambulance, Box 28, Moravia, NY 13118, or to the Locke Fire Department Rescue Fund.