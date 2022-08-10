Francis E. Kowalsky

AUBURN — Francis E. Kowalsky, "Frank," 80, passed away Aug. 8, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital after a short battle with cancer.

Frank was a City of Auburn employee for over 35 years. In his retirement he drove for Appleton containers.

Frank will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his "it is what it is" attitude. Frank was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed bowling and fishing. He looked forward to an occasional casino trip with family and friends and had fun playing bingo.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathleen (Dudley) Kowalsky; his four children who will miss him terribly: Eric, Amy, Mandy and Barbara; three grandchildren: Michael, Simona and Aiden; and his four grand fur babies.

He was predeceased by his father, Frank M. Kowalsky, an uncle, John Kowalsky and an aunt, Agnes Basile.

Calling will be Friday, August 12, 2022 from 11 a.m. to noon with services to follow at Langham Funeal Home, LLC. Burial will follow in Soule Cemetery. Contributions in his name may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.