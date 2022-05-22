 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Francis "Frank" Edward Borza

  • 0
Francis "Frank" Edward Borza

Francis 'Frank' Edward Borza

AUBURN/FLORIDA - Francis "Frank" Edward Borza, 79, of Florida and Auburn, passed away November 15, 2021.

A Celebration of his Life will be held this Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. in Willard Chapel, Auburn.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Things to negotiate for besides salary in a job interview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News