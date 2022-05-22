Francis 'Frank' Edward Borza
AUBURN/FLORIDA - Francis "Frank" Edward Borza, 79, of Florida and Auburn, passed away November 15, 2021.
A Celebration of his Life will be held this Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. in Willard Chapel, Auburn.
