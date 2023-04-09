Francis 'Frank' J. Bertonica

AUBURN - Francis "Frank" J. Bertonica, 94, of Auburn, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Patterson, NJ the son of the late John and Julia (Cammilleri) Bertonica and had resided most of his life in the Auburn area.

Frank, or "Chico" as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was a longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church.

He served honorably in the US Army during the Korean War.

Frank retired from New Process Gear in Syracuse after more than 30 years of service. Uncle Chico was a very skilled and talented, carpenter, helping many accomplish their projects, as he was also, a "Jack of all Trades", and "Master of Most" of them. He followed the New York Giants football team. Frank was most happy the times he spent with his family and will be sadly missed by all of them.

Frank is survived by his three loving children, John F. (Sandra) Bertonica, Donna J. (Bill) Crowe all of Auburn, Frank Bertonica, Jr. and fiance Paula Barrera of Skaneateles; five grandchildren, John (Aubrey) Bertonica, Brittany and Kevin Gauthier, Christopher Bertonica, Donna (Brandon) McCoy, Tina Bertonica; a step- grandchild, Brian Ranger; four great- grandchildren, Hayden and Sophia McCoy, Collin and Zoey Ranger; two brothers, Carmen Bertonica, Michael (Laurie) Bertonica; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Vincenta (Perone) Bertonica in June of 2022; a sister, Connie Wright; and brother, Frederick Bertonica.

A calling hour for family and friends, will be held this Tuesday, April 11, 2023, inside of St. Francis Church, 299 Clark Street, Auburn from 11:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m., with his Mass of Christian burial, to follow at 12:30 p.m. Interment with full military honors will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, upon completion of the mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank's memory to Hospice of CNY.

Pettigrass Funeral Home of Auburn is assissting the family.