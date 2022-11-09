Francis 'Frank' K. Basile

AUBURN — Francis "Frank" K. Basile, 83, of Auburn, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his daughter's home, early Saturday morning, Nov. 5, 2022.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late William and Anna (Petruzzi) Basile.

Frank retired after more than 28 years of service for New Process Gear in Syracuse. He was a very proud member and veteran of the US National Guard for eight years.

Frank was an avid New York Yankees baseball fan and excellent baker. His famed cinnamon bread and Italian cookies will never be duplicated by any that may try. Frank loved wintering at Ocean Isle Beach and cherished every possible moment he was fortunate enough to spend with his family. Frank's, gentle smile and charismatic ways will forever be remembered by his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving daughter and best friend, Lisa Miller and her husband, Allan, of Scipio Center; a brother, Ronald (Barb) Basile; sister-in-law, Sandy Gonnella; five nieces, Sharon (Paul) Kellogg, Susan (Bob) Clifford, Donna (Lewis) O'Hare, Carol Dodge, Mary Jo (Paul) Keba; as well as several great-nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his wife, Josephine Basile, a daughter, Ann Marie Basile and sister, Beverly Basile.

Calling hours are this Friday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Frank's Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated this Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, with the Rev. Louis Vasile as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.