Francis 'Frank' Romeo-Fiore

Aug. 7, 1928 - May 25, 2023

Francis "Frank" Romeo-Fiore passed away at home surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness on May 25, 2023. He was born on August 7, 1928 in Auburn, NY, the beloved son of Sophie (Mierzwaizro) and Salvatore Romeo. He was also the adopted son of a dearly loved step-father, Joseph Fiore.

Frank graduated from West High School Class of 1946. He was an Auburn Firefighter for 35 years. He loved playing his trumpet and was a member of the Musician's Union having played for many years with the Star Dusters, Cayugans, and Hal Baker's Orchestra, often at Club Dickman.

The most important things in his life were his family and friends. He was the loving and caring husband of his wife of 65 years, Vera June Feeney, and was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his children Kathleen Winslow, Frank Fiore, Jr., Lorena Fiore (Keith), Joseph (Cathy) Fiore, Jeannine (Mark) Peters, Lucinda (Billy) Coughlin; and his sister, Rosemary "Babe" Learo. He is also survived by his grandchildren Colleen, Stacey, Scott, Brian, Nicholas, Eli, Rachel, Rebecca, Ryan and Melissa; his great-grandchildren Kiersten, Logan, Declan, Gavin, Hathaway, Jackson, Gabriella, Lily, Grey, Wells and Tripp; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, June; son, Edward; son-in-law, Gary Winslow; and grandsons Eric Talbot and Alexander Fiore. He was also predeceased by his siblings Angelina "Pearl", (Frank) Morabito, Mary (Peter) Colella, Sam "Jet" (Sally) Fiore.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Frank was truly a loving, caring, honest, and selfless man who worked very hard all of his life to support his family of nine.

Calling hours will be held this Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., with his mass following at 11:00 a.m., all inside of St. Mary's Church in Auburn. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery in Skaneateles.

In lieu of flowers family has requested contributions to the Auburn Permanent Firemen's Benevolent Association, Inc., 31 Seminary St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank.