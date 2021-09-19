Francis 'Frank' Siracusa

Frank was a member of UA Local 73 Plumbers and Steamfitters and retired after more than 50 years of service. He served as Business Agent and then Business Manager for the Local. Frank was on the City of Auburn Plumbing Board and served as it's chairperson for many years. He was also a former member of the Knights of Columbus and worked many pancake breakfasts. Frank was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing both in Auburn and with his friends at Moose Ponds Club.