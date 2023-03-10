Francis J. Balistreri

AUBURN, NY/VENICE, FL — Francis J. Balistreri, husband of Vivian Leone-Balistreri, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on Feb. 21, 2023 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Venice, FL.

He was born in Geneva, NY to the late Joseph and Clara Balistreri. His brother Eugene of FL also predeceased him.

After serving three years in the US Army, Francis established his residency in the San Francisco area, until his return to Auburn in December 1991. Francis enjoyed golfing, fishing, boating on Owasco Lake and spending the winters in Venice, FL with his family.

In addition to his wife; Francis is survived by a sister, Eileen Pleskaczewski, of CA; an aunt, Florence Erti, of Owego; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He will be sadly missed by brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Carl and Joanne Amerman, of Venice, FL; nephew, Todd (Linda) and Lauren Amerman, of Atlanta, GA; Brant (Holly), Aiden and Caleb Amerman, of Rome, GA.

A private mass will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Donations may be made in his memory to, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

"Loved you yesterday - love you now-Love you still - always will. Wait for me. We will be together forever!"

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.