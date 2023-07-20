Francis Kevin Piechuta

Oct. 31, 1950 - July 14, 2023

AURORA — Francis "Frank" K. Piechuta, 72, passed away at home on Friday, July 14, 2023 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born in Auburn, NY on Oct. 31, 1950 to Bernard F. "Pepper" and Marian (Parmenter) Piechuta. Growing up in King Ferry, he was a graduate of Southern Cayuga High School and attended SUNY Morrisville. He was a retired carpenter and furniture builder.

In earlier years, he was involved in racing off-road motorcycles in enduros and trials. His middle years main hobby interests turned to golf and hunting with a black powder firearm. If he were presented with the opportunity for a clean shot he would take it, but we all suspected his real pleasure was simply spending time in the woods.

Later years and physical limitations found him spending time watching all these interests. Frank was a longtime member of Masonic Lodge Scipio 110 as well as a 38-year member of the Aurora Fire Department.

He was preceded in death by his parents, oldest brother, Michael "Mick," Mick's wife, Carol and his twin brother, William. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Rosemary "Rosey" Jordan; sister-in-law, Pamela Piechuta, of King Ferry; niece, Rebecca (Chris Ross); and nephew, Jeffrey, both of Pikeville, TN; niece, Stephanie (Brandon Kulis), their children: Maverick and Rory of Moravia; and nephew, Christopher, of Syracuse.

Per Frank's request, Rev. William Moorby will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Friday, July 21, 2023 at St. Patrick's Church, Aurora. Calling hours are scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Shurtleff Funeral Home, Genoa, NY 13071.

To honor Frank, please consider becoming an organ donor.

In lieu of flowers, more tangible donations are gratefully directed to Aurora Volunteer Fire Department, Aurora, NY.