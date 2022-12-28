Francis Morgan

Dec. 3, 1954 - Dec. 22, 2022

LAS VEGAS, NV — Francis Morgan, 68, of Las Vegas, NV, formally of Auburn, NY, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Born Dec. 3, 1954 in Auburn Memorial Hospital, he was the son of the late Raymond and Patricia Morgan.

Francis honorably served his country serving four years in the United States Air Force immediately after graduating from high school.

In his early years, Francis was an avid sportsman as well as a gun enthusiast. After retiring from Auburn Correctional Facility as a New York State corrections officer and relocating to Las Vegas he met and married Lynn Passen Green.

Francis enjoyed performing karaoke at various nightclubs with his karaoke enthusiast group. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife in November 2022. Francis is survived by his daughters: Toni Ann Jason Doak and Nichole (Michael) Campbell; and brothers: Raymond R. Morgan, Jr., and Jerry (Catherine) Morgan, Sr. He was blessed with five grandchildren: Bridget, Jacob, Brianna, Gabriel, and Elizabeth; and one great-granddaughter Brynleigh. There will be no calling hours.