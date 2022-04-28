Frank A. Graceffo, Jr.

AUBURN — Frank A. Graceffo, Jr., 67, of Auburn passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Dr. Frank and Annie "Billie" (Travis) Graceffo, Sr. Frank was an Auburn High School graduate, Class of 1972 and received his bachelor's degree from Oswego State College in English. He enjoyed reading, writing and listening to music, especially country songs. Frank was an avid Los Angeles Dodgers baseball fan and followed all baseball faithfully. He loved spending time with his family and will be sadly missed by all of them.

He is survived by his four loving siblings: Dr. Anthony (Paula) Graceffo, Elaine Graceffo, Dr. Michael Graceffo, Francine (Bob) May; nieces and nephews: Annie (Nick) Ouimet, Dr. Robert (Samantha) Graceffo, Dr. James Graceffo, Dr. Jeffrey (Kate) Graceffo, Gabriella Graceffo, Andrew Graceffo, Jackie (Shaun) Goodwin, Jessica (Brendan) Dean, Kiel May; aunt Joan Graceffo; her children: Ann Marie (Patrick) Martin, John (Sarah) Graceffo, Joseph (Jennifer) Graceffo; as well as several great-nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Frank was also predeceased by a sister, Susan Draina and brother, Joseph Graceffo.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family this Monday, May 2, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, for Francis's Mass of Christian burial. Interment will in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday afternoon,, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Frank's memory to the Unity House.