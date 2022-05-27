Frank A. Hurd

April 4, 1928 - May 24, 2022

AUBURN — Frank passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2022 with his family by his side. Born in Auburn, NY to the late Adelbert and Helena (Marsh) Hurd.

Frank met Elaine at a dance and married a few months later on July 2, 1948. They were married 58 years until her death in September 2006.

Frank worked for Allied Chemical as a 1st Class Pipefitter, Gang #41.

After Frank's retirement in 1987, he enjoyed time with his wife and family. Frank and Elaine used to go for long rides just to admire the beautiful scenery and when he wasn't doing that he was working in his garden. Frank loved planting his vegetables and his flowers. He had a green thumb that was envied by so many.

Frank was predeceased by his wife, Elaine, his son, Steven, daughters-in-law, Georgia and Lucille.

He leaves behind his sons: Frank, Richard and Gary (Betty); and his daughters: Darlene (Russ), Deborah and Karen; along with 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

As per Frank's request there will be no calling hours. Graveside services at the convenience of the family will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Throop, NY.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Port Byron Fire Department in Frank's Name.

Dad, Gramps, Grampa, we hold our memories of you dearly in our hearts and you will be forever Loved and Missed.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, Port Byron has charge of arrangements.