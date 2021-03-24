Frank D. Kellogg, Sr.

RED CREEK — Frank D. Kellogg, Sr., 68, formerly of Victory Road, Red Creek, NY died Saturday, March 20, 2021 in his home, with his family by his side. Frank was born in Auburn and was the son of Floyd and Mary (Burr) Kellogg.

He was a diesel mechanic and was employed with Alnye Trucking Company of Moravia, NY. Frank was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Mr. Kellogg is survived by his lifetime partner, Joan Thomas, of Auburn; a son, Frank Kellogg, Jr. (Jessica), of Auburn; daughters: Crystal Botterbusch (Richard) and Unique Davis, both of Red Creek; a niece, Rhonda Higgins (David), of Trumansburg, NY; and nine grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his sister, Jane and his daughter, Mary Kellogg.

Services for Mr. Kellogg will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 in the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark St., Auburn, NY.