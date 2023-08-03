Frank E. Thornton

Feb. 11, 1943 - July 29, 2023

LOCKE — Frank E. Thornton, 80, of Locke, passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2023 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse.

Born Feb. 11, 1943 in Cortland, he was the son of the late Seth and Dorothy (Breeds) Thornton. A lifelong resident of Moravia and Locke, Frank attended Moravia schools and earned a degree at Syracuse University.

He worked as a Public Accountant for Allied Chemical for 19 years, and retired after 22 years with Vitale-Robinson in Auburn, where he managed the payroll.

He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Locke and Moravia and actively supported the Vacation Bible School Program. He was also a member of the Locke and Moravia Senior Citizens and treasurer of the Cayuga-Owasco Lakes Historical Society. He was co-operator of Maple Glen Farm and was a rodeo bullrider.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Esther (Hargett) Thornton; sons: Shane Thornton (Becky Williams) and Joshua Thornton; stepsons: Matthew (Tracee), Mark (Amy), and Mike (Yvonne) Starner; grandsons: Connor and Mason; granddaughters: Britni, Maddie and Rae; his sister, Jessie Distin (Bob); and mother-in-law, Betsy Hargett.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, Justin Starner, and a sister, Alice Sweeting.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at Christ United Methodist Church of Locke and Moravia. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. preceding the funeral. Interment will be at a later time in Homer West Hill Cemetery.

Contributions, in lieu of flowers, are graciously directed to Four Town First Aid Squad, 109 Main St., Moravia, NY 13118; Locke Fire Department Rescue Squad, 1050-60 NY-38, Locke, NY 13092; Christ United Methodist Church, 36 Church St., Moravia, NY 13118; or to the Cayuga-Owasco Lakes Historical Society, 14 W. Cayuga St., Moravia, NY 13118.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Shurtleff Funeral Home, Groton (www.shurtleffservices.com).